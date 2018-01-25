Posted on Jan 25, 2018

Obituary: Arthur Harrington

Arthur (Art) Harrington, 89, of East Wenatchee, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Jan. 11, 2018, just 13 days short of his 90th birthday. He was born Jan. 24, 1928 to Arthur D. Harrington Sr. and Vera Millican Harrington in Portland, Ore., and grew up in Centralia.

He joined the Navy in 1945, serving on the USS Philippine Sea for Admiral Byrd’s trip to Antarctica in 1946-1947. Art moved to North Bend in 1949 and met and married Charlene Templin in 1950. They had 67 years together.

For many years, Art worked at Job Corps; he began at Curlew, with transfers to Honolulu, Kauai, and Hilo, Hawaii. After a move to Los Angeles Job Corps, they moved to Quincy in 1979, where he owned three restaurants and served as mayor from 1986 through 1989.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene, and the prides of his life, his three sons, Jim (Sherry) and Randy (Terry), both of Quincy, and Mike (Kathy), of Wilbur; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was proud of having seven Eagle Scouts in the family.

There will be no service at Art’s request. Final interment will be at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake (www.dva.wa.gov/) in honor of Arthur Harrington.