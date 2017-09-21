Posted on Sep 21, 2017

Obituary: Aubrey Leslie Strong



Aubrey Leslie Strong, of Quincy, entered into his eternal rest with his Lord and Savior on Sept. 18, 2017, at the age of 96.

He was born in Gaylord, Ore., on Aug. 6, 1921, to Leslie and Audrey Strong.

He was raised on the family dairy farm and graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1940.

In 1942, during World War II he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the destroyer USS Selfridge patrolling the South Pacific. During the battle of Vella Lavella his destroyer was torpedoed. He was then reassigned to a light cruiser, the USS Topeka, where he served as an electrician’s mate until the end of WWII.

He then enrolled in Warner Pacific Bible College at Portland, Ore. It was there that he met and married Rosella Harrison in 1953. They had three children: Kimberly, Todd and Lisa.

In 1959, all of the Strong family moved to George, where they owned and operated Martha Inn and the Texaco Truck Stop. Following the sale of Martha’s, he then went to work for the Royers at Coast to Coast, where he retired.

Aubrey was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosella, brother Alfred, sister Vera and son-in-law Keith.

He is survived by his beloved sister and best friend Pauline (Graz) VanDyke; his children, Kim Lobe, Todd (Anita) Strong and Lisa (Nick) Cordova; six grandchildren, Melissa and Sarah Hawes, Cameon (Josh) DeWater, Abigail (Garrett) Brown, Chris (Dena) Strong and Megan (Neftali) Pereira. He was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Madison, Noah, Madilyn, Caden, Aubrey, Ella and Lillian, along with many cherished nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Assured Hospice, Moses Lake.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at the Quincy Free Methodist Church, 301 I St. SW, Quincy. Concluding services with military honors will follow in the Quincy Valley Cemetery.

