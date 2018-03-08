Posted on Mar 8, 2018

Obituary: Bill W. Neavill

Bill W. Neavill, 81, passed away suddenly on Feb. 24, 2018. at his home in Richland, Wash.

Bill was born on Aug. 29, 1936, to Frank and Reece Neavill in Mesa, Ariz. After graduating high school, Bill’s family moved to Chelan. Bill eventually entered the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged as a Sonar man 2nd Class in 1961.

Bill met the love of his life on a blind date. He married Marilyn Barrett in 1959. They welcomed their daughter in 1961 and then their son in 1963. Bill worked for the Bureau of Reclamation in Quincy. A few years later, he obtained his elementary teaching degree from Central Washington College in Ellensburg. Bill taught first through sixth grades in a one-room schoolhouse in Palisades. Bill eventually went to work for the field department of Lamb Weston in Quincy.

Bill was involved in several civic groups but found his passion with the Jaycees. Most of his free time was given to community projects sponsored by the Quincy Jaycee chapter. Bill was honored by his fellow Jaycees when he was made a lifetime member of the Jaycee Senate. Most of Bill’s life-long friendships were a result of his time with the Jaycees.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Kim Lavender (Jeff), of Livingston, Mont., and his son, James Neavill, of Richland, Wash. Bill was blessed with granddaughter Katelyn Lavender and grandsons Kyle Lavender and Sam Neavill.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, father, brothers James C. Neavill and Kenneth Neavill, and his wife, Marilyn, who passed away just four months prior.

Bill will be interred at the National Cemetery in Tahoma, near Covington, Wash. Bill requested that services be for the immediate family and will be arranged later this summer.