Posted on Jan 18, 2018

Obituary: Bonnie Irene Youngblood Solders Pickthorn

Bonnie Irene Youngblood Solders Pickthorn, 94, passed into the outstretched arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Bonnie was born Feb. 18, 1923, to John Riley Youngblood and Sarah Ethel Sneed Youngblood in Jerome, Idaho. The seventh child in a family of 10 siblings (eight brothers and two sisters) Bonnie moved with her family to Arkansas for several years until The Great Depression caused them to return in 1936 to Weiser, Idaho, to find work. There she met, fell in love with and married a local cowboy, Earl Solders in 1940.

Soon after, they began their little family: a daughter, Bonnie Kaye, and two sons, Virgil and Arlen, and moved in 1950 to Quincy, where Earl leveled land in the area and eventually farmed. Bonnie later was employed by Quincy School District as kitchen server, baker, head cook and eventually supervisor, retiring in 1981 after faithfully and always joyfully working for 24 years. After Earl died at the early age of 57, Bonnie married George Pickthorn, another farmer, in 1980, and they were married for 16 years until his death.

Bonnie has left a beautiful legacy in her life of 94 years: an everlastingly deep faith in God, a devoted prayer life and unconditional love for her family and everyone she ever met.

Bonnie is survived by one son, Arlen (Dyanne), of Quincy; one sister, Audrey Williams, of West Jordan, Utah; nine precious grandchildren; 24 awesome great-grandchildren; 12 sweet great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own; a loving church family; and many, many friends, some of whom she called every day.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husbands, Earl and George, daughter Bonnie Kaye, son Virgil, eight brothers, one sister, a precious grandson, Steven, and two sweet infant great-great-grandchildren, James Mathew Milligan and Mica James Solders.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will take place Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at 11 a.m. at Quincy Free Methodist Church, 301 I St. SW, with a luncheon to follow.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.