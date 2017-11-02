Posted on Nov 2, 2017

Obituary: Carol Fay (Jack) Dole



Carol Fay (Jack) Dole was born in Wenatchee on July 15, 1947, to Oliver and Marguerite Jack. She passed away on Oct. 26, 2017, in Quincy.

She had one sister, Jane Jack, and one brother, Dennis Jack. Carol graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1965 and went to beauty school. She worked for a short time as a hair dresser. Carol had three children, Todd, Dusty and Angie.

She met her one true love, Chuck Dole, and they were married in 1975. Chuck brought six children to the marriage: Stacy, Charlene, Mark, Mike, Hank, and Jennifer. Together with her three they raised their family first in Spokane, then St. John, onto Mansfield and finally in Quincy.

Chuck worked many different jobs. Together they owned a café and tavern in Mansfield while making friends in every community they lived. When they settled in Quincy, Chuck worked for Jones Produce and Carol packed apples at Forney Fruit.

They soon opened Dole Produce. Together for 18 years they ran the store, which sold fresh produce and seafood. The community loved Carol, and she loved her customers.

Chuck passed away in 2005, and she closed the store in 2007.

She and her sister Jane moved in together. Carol loved to fish, camp, garden and always had on a smile.

Carol is survived by her son Todd (Carlota) Hennessy, her son Dusty Ford, and daughter Angie (Tony) Garces. She loved her grandchildren, numerous step-grandchildren, adopted grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart.

The celebration of Carol’s life will be a potluck luncheon held Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at 2 p.m. at The Grainery, 101 E St. SE, Quincy. If you cannot attend the celebration but would like to pay your respects, please leave a memory or picture for the family or sign the online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.