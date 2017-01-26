Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Catarina Robledo

Catarina Robledo, age 86, of Grandview, passed away on Jan. 16, 2017, surrounded by her family. Catarina was born in Carrizo Springs, Texas, to Marta and Blas Solano on Nov. 25, 1930. She married Manuel Robledo and together they had 10 children.

She is survived by three sons Lorenzo Robledo, of Mabton; Lupe Robledo, of Moses Lake; and Daniel Robledo, of Mead; and five daughters, Leticia Van Fossen, of Worley, Idaho; Elizabeth Farmer, of Kiana, Alaska; Lola Hernandez, of Corpus Christi, Texas; Angie Gonzales of Quincy; and Jovita Robledo, of Hood River, Ore. She is also survived by 42 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Joel Robledo and Juan Robledo, her grandson Antonio Gonzalez and her great-grandson Michael Gonzalez.

Services will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Grandview at 11 a.m. on Feb. 3.