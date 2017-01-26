Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Charles Larkin

Charles “Marvin” Larkin, 83, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Marvin was born Nov. 2, 1933, to James Larkin and Della (Sheehy) Raines in Fulton, Kan. He spent his early years growing up in Kansas, and, after losing his father in an accident when he was 10 years old, his family moved West to pursue new opportunities. Marvin graduated salutatorian of his class at Culver City High School in 1951 and attended college at the University of Oregon. In 1952, Marvin moved and made his home in Quincy.

Marvin valued hard work. Over the years he worked at Cedargreens’, Kenite Plant, Dalgety Foods, Thayer Farms and the Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District, until his retirement at the age of 71.

In April 1967, he married Betty Jo Sharp. Together they had two children, Kelly and Joe. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this April.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter Kelly (Eric) Almquist, of Moses Lake; son Joe (Line) of Monroe; and stepdaughter Tammy Read, of Lake Havasu City, Ariz. He is also survived by granddaughters Ashley Almquist (Matt Stucky) and Brooke (Tim) Myers, of Moses Lake, Jessica (Erik) Phillips, of San Jose, Calif., and brother Harold Eugene Larkin, of Gresham, Ore.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Marvin was a rock to many, opening his home through the years to those around him. Marvin wanted to publicly thank his wife, Betty, for her constant care while his health declined. The family would also like to thank their many friends and neighbors who have helped Marvin and Betty in so many ways the last few years.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. at Scharbachs Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G Street SE, Quincy, WA. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.