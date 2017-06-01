Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Chris Sublett

Chris Sublett passed away on Monday, April 3, 2017, in Spokane. Throughout an art career spanning more than 50 years, he produced an impressive body of work in jewelry and small metals, sculpture, drawing and photography. He was awarded many prizes, purchases and scholarships, and he exhibited widely throughout the U.S. and in Germany. His work is in the public collections of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), NYC; The Smithsonian Institution, Washington D.C.; St. Paul Museum of Art; Minnesota Museum of American Art; Virginia Museum of Fine Art; Ludwig Museum, Koln, Germany; and in many private collections in the U.S. and Europe.

A 1956 graduate of Quincy High School, Chris attended El Camino College, California State University Long Beach (B.A.) and Cranbrook Academy of Art (M.F.A.). He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1964. In 1973, after having taught at Temple University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Haystack-Hinckley School, and University of Utah, Chris returned to Eastern Washington to accept a teaching position at EWU.

During this period of teaching at EWU, Chris walked the fields, farms and channeled scablands of Eastern Washington to begin a project that would continue to engage him until as late as last year. In the first phase, Chris photographed the Quincy area of his boyhood in Grant County, and he continued for more than five years to observe and photograph the landscape, farm equipment and structures in Adams, Lincoln, Spokane and Whitman counties.

For all of us in Eastern Washington, Chris Sublett left a legacy, an especially meaningful, subtle and poetic body of photographs. A selection of these photographs was first exhibited at the Cheney Cowles Memorial Museum in 1983 in a show titled 5 Counties: Photographs by Chris Sublett, curated by Beth Sellars. A book by the same title was published by the Eastern Washington State Historical Society.

Chris retired as Professor of Fine Arts, EWU, Emeritus in 2002.

We would like to thank the staff who cared for Chris during these last months: Deaconess Hospital, Manorcare Health Services, Windriver Place, and Hospice of Spokane. A special thanks to Bob and Jan D’Amato and their family, Eileen Lyons, Vickie Summer and her family, and Les and Carolyn Stephens. No public memorial will be held.