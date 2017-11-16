Posted on Nov 16, 2017

Obituary: David William Pierce

David William Pierce, of Quincy, passed away on Nov. 4, 2017. He was born April 20, 1953, in Grand Coulee to Frank W. and Barbara J. Pierce, the oldest of three children.

He attended school, graduating from Coulee Dam High School in 1971. Following high school he attended Wenatchee Valley College, then transferred to Eastern Washington University, where he graduated with a degree in physical education and psychology.

David put his teaching career on hold and ventured off to Dijon, France, where he played professional basketball. He returned to the Coulee Dam area before moving his family to Browning, Mont., where he started his teaching and coaching career. He also taught and coached in Rudyard, Mont., and Harlem, Mont., before returning to Washington state and accepting a position with the Quincy School District, where he remained until retiring in 2015.

David was an avid sportsman and game hunter, he was a loving son, brother, father, uncle and cousin. He will be greatly missed. He would want you to “Give it your all, love yourself and others as tomorrow is not promised.”

David is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Hillory Pierce; grand-daughters, Addalieah Suprice and Bentlee Marie Pierce; and sister, Tami L. Warrington. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike Pierce.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date.

