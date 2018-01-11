Posted on Jan 11, 2018

Obituary: Deanna Lee Moyser

Deanna Lee Moyser

Deanna L. Moyser, 59, of Quincy, was called home on Jan. 3, 2018, following a sudden illness.

She was born in Toppenish on June 24, 1958, to Llewellyn Benz and Beverly (Kirkpatrick) Benz.

Deanna celebrated her eighth birthday when her mother married Thomas Petrak. She grew up on the Petrak farm north of town. She loved being a farmer’s daughter. Her summers were spent showing her animals at local fairs.

Deanna grew up attending Quincy Church of the Nazarene, where she met her future husband, Rick Moyser. They were married July 18, 1980.

She was employed by numerous businesses in Quincy: Jones Produce, Quincy Valley Hospital, Quincy Senior Center, and Ray and Peggy Emtman.

Deanna’s proudest achievement was caring for her family.

She was preceded in death by husband, Rick Moyser; father Thomas Petrak; brother Don Benz; sister-in-law Audrey Benz; and father-in-law Richard Moyser.

She is survived by two daughters, Charity Calloway and Angela (Justin) Purdy; father Llewelyn E. Benz; mother Beverly J. Petrak; brother Dan Benz; niece and nephew Shannon (Tim) Long and Devon Benz; mother-in-law Shirley Moyser; brother-in-law David Moyser; and family friend Megan Barstow.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at the Quincy Church of the Nazarene, 625 Central Ave. N. Luncheon to follow.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Nicoles Funeral Home is assisting the family.