Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Derrick Focht

Derrick William Focht, 47, of Sumner, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on April 7, 2017, in Auburn.

Derrick was born to Diana Focht and Donald W. Focht on Dec. 5, 1969. Derrick grew up in Quincy and then served honorably for the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Mauna Kea from 1988 to 1990 on the Reactionary Force and Firefighting Teams. He attended Western Washington University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology/criminology and minor in psychology in 1994. Derrick earned his master’s degree in organizational leadership in 2007.

He married Regan Pettibone, of Renton, on Aug. 5, 1995. Derrick was hired by the Kent Police Department on Oct. 15, 1996, and received his 20 Years of Service Award last fall. Prior to serving with the Kent Police Department, Derrick worked for a year as a corrections officer for King County.

During his career at the Kent Police Department, Derrick served as a field training officer, acting patrol sergeant, detective and acting detective sergeant. Derrick also negotiated for many critical incidents as a member of the Valley Hostage Negotiation Team since 2006. Derrick was assigned to the Detective Unit in 2005.

Derrick enjoyed spending his time with his family, cheering on the Seahawks, fishing and going to Desert Aire. Derrick’s smile, jokes and love for his family and friends will be missed.

Derrick is survived by his spouse, Regan Focht, and his two daughters, Payton, 19, and Pressley, 15, his mother, Diana Focht, and her husband, Bob Lane.

The family of Derrick extends our sincere appreciation for all of the support from the Kent Police Department family and our community during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, you may make individual donations to Derrick’s daughters’ college funds, mailed to DA Davidson 7530 164th Ave. NE, STE A215, Redmond, WA 98073-0748:

DA Davidson-FBO Payton Focht

DA Davidson-FBO Pressley Focht.

Celebration of Life services were held on April 18 at River of Life Fellowship in Kent.