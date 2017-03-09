Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Mar 9, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Doris Marguerite Gregg



Doris Marguerite Gregg, 98 years old, of Quincy, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 22, 2017.

She was born to Fred and Martha Klingback on Sept. 26, 1918, in Nyssa, Ore., at the Owyhee headgate. She grew up in the Owyhee community, attending grade school and was active in the local community church. She graduated from Nyssa High School in 1937. Doris was a member and youth leader in the local 4-H Club, earning a scholarship to Oregon State College.

Doris married George T. Gregg in 1942. She traveled by train from Oregon to Athens, Ga., to marry her soldier who had left the Nyssa area to go to war. She worked during the war in the fruit and vegetable processing industry to buy the farm in Nyssa that she and George would farm after World War II. They sold that farm and moved to Quincy in 1952 to continue farming.

Doris was active in children and youth ministries at Quincy First Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school, directed Vacation Bible Schools, and was the children’s song leader in these activities. She also enjoyed singing in duets, quartets and choirs.

Community activities also kept Doris involved: leading 4-H Clubs, participating as a member, leader and teacher in Extension Homemakers and Garden Club.

Doris was a very resourceful homemaker, making full use of her garden and orchard by canning, freezing and drying produce. She would collect, dry and shell walnuts to give as gifts. She enjoyed her flower garden with many roses, irises and whatever met her fancy. Crafting was also an ever-changing and diverse hobby. Sewing was an important skill used in serving others, whether making a sister’s wedding dress, or sewing clothing for herself, daughters, mother or sisters. She was well-known for her hospitality and cooking skills in the family and church.

In later years Doris enjoyed the presence of grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as others that she took on as “her kids.”

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas II; son, George Thomas III; parents; two sisters; two brothers; and grandchildren John and Patricia Zacher.

She is survived by children Annette (Roger) Zacher, of Sunnyside; Janice Gregg, of Albany, Ore.; and Rebecca Gregg, of Quincy; and grandchildren Valerie Zacher, Miriam, Nathaniel, Elijah, Nathan, Jeremiah, Janelle and Samuel Gregg. She has 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 2, 2017, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2017, at First Baptist Church, 707 J St. SW, Quincy. Graveside services will be held after the service, followed by a reception at First Baptist Church.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.