Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Mar 9, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Douglas Stetner

Douglas Stetner, of Quincy, passed away Feb. 21, 2017, from a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on Jan. 15, 1954, in Sunnyside, to Donald and Tessie Stetner.

Doug graduated from Quincy High School in 1972. He attended North Seattle Community College for one year.

On Aug. 17, 1974, Doug married his high school sweetheart, Marcia. They were married for 42 years. Together they have two children, daughter Shannon and son Eric. In 1975, they moved back to Quincy. Doug worked on the family farm until retirement in 2015. Doug was a hard-working, honorable man and was kind and generous. He was always willing to help out a neighbor – a man of humility and strength.

Doug was a member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church, Quincy. He was a lector and played his guitar and trumpet for Sunday services. He was a popular Youth Group leader.

Doug loved to travel and took hundreds of pictures wherever they went. He loved spending the winter months in Lake Havasu, Ariz., where he and Marcia hiked and boated. They traveled to Israel, Greece and Turkey with the church. They also spent time in New Zealand, Belize and Fiji.

Doug is survived by his wife, Marcia, children Shannon (Sean) Hofstad, and Eric (Alexandra) Stetner, granddaughter Kenzie, and grandsons Logan and Easton, whom he adored. Brothers Rod (Debbie) Stetner, Rick (Sue) Stetner, Duane (Cori) Goehner, sister Alissa (Kevin) Alexander, father Donald (Lois) Stetner and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Tessie.

Memorials can be donated to Father Mario’s building project for the poor of Colombia. This fund has helped build houses and a daycare center. Please send donations to St. Pius X Catholic Church, P.O. Box 308, Quincy, WA, 98848.

Holy rosary was recited on Sunday, Feb. 26, at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Mass of the Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at St. Pius X Catholic Church.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel assisted the family with funeral arrangements.