Posted on Nov 30, 2017

Obituary: Edward Arnold Gust

Edward Arnold Gust, 64, died Nov. 16, 2017, from prostate cancer at the Auburn Medical Center.

Edward was born Dec. 5, 1953, in Auburn to Arnold and Lou Ellen Gust. Arnold and Lou moved the family from Auburn to George in 1965, where Ed attended the Quincy schools and graduated from Quincy High in 1970. Throughout his life Ed was fortunate to have lived in many places, including Hawaii and Alaska. Most recently Ed had lived in Auburn with his longtime childhood friend, Ken Martin.

He is survived by his daughter Ellen Stephens and her husband, Tyler; his brother Doug Gust; sister Margie and her husband, Patrick O’Reilly; sister Marlyese and her husband, Joe Allen.

Please help remember Ed’s life with his family and friends on Dec. 3, 2017, at the Timberlane Community Hall located at 19300 SE 267th St., Covington, WA, 98042.