Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Mar 9, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Eldon Henry Flynn

Eldon Henry Flynn, of Quincy, passed away on Feb. 22, 2017, at age 92. He was born on Sept. 28, 1924, in Wenatchee, to Thomas and Alvina Flynn and was the second of five children.

His family lived on Badger Mountain above East Wenatchee, and he attended the one-room Beaver Creek School through the 8th grade. He attended Waterville High one year and graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1943. He grew up with no electricity or indoor plumbing and worked on the family wheat farm using horses. He loved Badger Mountain and the people there and fondly recalled memories and told happy stories of the mountain his entire life. Every Memorial Day he went to the mountain to visit the school/cemetery and hoped that he would run into childhood friends and old acquaintances.

He enlisted in the Army Air Corps Cadet program in 1942, which was deferred until his graduation from WHS. He left for the Air Corps in July 1943 and became a bombardier/flight officer. He trained for service in Europe, but by the time he was ready to head there, it was decided that he was needed more in the Pacific, so was retrained to serve there. Through a series of military mishaps, he was in Hawaii waiting for orders when World War II ended, but he went on to serve in Japan after the war.

He later settled in Quincy and ran Flynn Texaco before managing the local Chevy dealership and vehicle licensing office for many, many years, retiring at age 86.

In 1949 he married Myrtle Kretsinger and had three children, Don, Debbie and Sharon. In 1961, he married Donna Whiting, who had four children, Ken, Connie, Gayla and Ron. Janice arrived later.

He loved simple things like family, good food, a beautiful view, cows, horses and westerns. He thought it was fun to feed the livestock every morning and night and looked forward to saddling his horse and spending Saturday afternoons riding over the hill to check on his beloved cows.

He is survived by his children Don Flynn, of Washougal; Debbie West, of Hermiston; Sharon (Dean) Wohl, of Yakima; Ken (Sharon) Whiting, of Camas; Connie (Bill) Hobbs, of St. Anthony, Idaho; Gayla (Brent) Petersen, of Quincy; Ron Flynn, of Richland; and Janice Flynn, of Quincy; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and his sister Nona Guthrie, of Dryden.

He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, parents, sister Loretta (Bud) Joy, sister Margaret (Dick) Garinger, brother Harold, granddaughter Dana and great-granddaughters Kelsey and Dakota.

Visitation was held Feb. 28, 2017, followed by a funeral service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Quincy. A concluding service followed in the Quincy Valley Cemetery.

