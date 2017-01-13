Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 13, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Eloise Hoffner

On Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, Eloise Hoffner, 92, entered into the kingdom of God to be reunited with her husband and family she loved and missed so much.

She was born on Nov. 17, 1924, in Godley, Texas, to Louis and May Leverett. She was raised in Houston, Texas, and graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in 1942. She was working as a movie ticket girl when she met Jack Hoffner, who was stationed in Houston with the military police. They were married Feb. 9, 1943, in Houston, where he remained stationed until his discharge at the end of the war. Eloise worked for a short time at Montgomery Ward in Houston. After his discharge, they opened a furniture store in Houston. Even though the store was successful, farming was what he wanted to do, so they moved to Colorado and farmed until the opening of the Grand Coulee Dam Columbia Basin Irrigation Project, when they moved to Quincy to farm. In 1961, they welcomed their only child, a daughter, Stacey. Eloise worked as a candy striper at Quincy Valley Hospital for a few years and also worked on the farm with Jack. She was involved in the local ladies group The Black Cats.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacey (Willard) Young, granddaughter Whitlee Young (Billy Morris), and grandson Bryce (MaKinna) Young, all of Quincy; a sister, Patricia Kleck, of San Antonio, Texas; and nephews Cary (Deborah) Weber and Michael (Lisa) Weber, also of Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and her parents.

The viewing will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel in Quincy.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in the Quincy Valley Cemetery, followed by a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 716 Third Ave. SE, Quincy.

Memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, The Alzheimer’s Association, Washington State Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011, or to a charity of your choice.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.