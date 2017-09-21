Posted on Sep 21, 2017

Obituary: Elsie L. Logan



Elsie Louise (Weber) Logan passed away on Sept. 15, 2017, at the age of 98. She was born on March 25, 1919, to George and Katherine (Katie Amend) Weber in Quincy, where she grew up on “the farm.” She graduated from Quincy High School in 1936.

She attended and graduated from Central Washington School of Education and started her teaching career in Harrah in the early 1940s. There she met the love of her life, Warren M. Logan. They were married on Feb. 8, 1943, in Yakima. After Logie finished his service with the U.S. Navy, they settled in Harrah. They had two children, Gary and Sally. Tragically, Logie died in a car accident on Aug. 28, 1952. Elsie and the kids moved to Quincy in September 1952 when a teaching opportunity was offered to her. She remained in Quincy in her home until her death.

She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church her entire life and attended regularly until she could no longer hear well enough to enjoy the services. She taught the fourth grade at Pioneer School until retirement in 1982. She remembered many of her students and could tell a story about each of them if asked. Many of these “kids” have spoken fondly of her.

Elsie had many friends and relatives in the Quincy/Wenatchee area. She bowled, played pinochle, was a member of the “Black Cats” group (much like the Red Hats) and loved playing card games, all with a great sense of humor, but she was out to win the game! Her extended family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very special to her.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Logie; her parents; her siblings and their spouses, Cleda and Bill Scaife, Lawrence and Berneice Weber, Eldon and Dolores Weber and Jack Dennis; her niece, Lori Weber Siefken, as well as many special friends and relatives.

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Dennis (Wenatchee); her children, Gary W. Logan (Rio Rico, Ariz.) and Sally L. and Bob Hart (Union Gap); her grandchildren, Jason and Thea Hart (Bellingham) and Austin and Sarah Hart (Portland); and her great-grandchildren, Blayne Hart (Bellingham) and Vendela and Sven Hart (Portland). She is also survived by her very beloved nieces and nephews, Bill (Peggy) Scaife, Steve (Pennie) Weber, Cheryl Weber, Sandy (Keven) Gardner, Marcia (Ken) Firoved, Pam Nutter, Greg (Mary) Dennis, Patti (Greg) Woerhle, Debbie (Chuck) Graaff, Terri (Jeff) Brown, Denise (Tim) Hooyer, Mark (Rachelle) Weber and Scott (Kathy) Dennis. She also had many great and great-great nieces and nephews, who spent countless hours playing with her blocks and loving that she always had offerings of candy and/or cookies for them.

Elsie will be remembered fondly by many and leaves a huge hole in our hearts, but we know that she is pain free and is having a joyful reunion in heaven with those that went before her.

A celebration of Elsie’s life will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 716 Third Ave. SE, Quincy, on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. with a dessert (her favorite meal!!); fellowship to follow. Her ashes will be interred with her husband at the Wapato Reservation Cemetery near Harrah at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, or the charity of your choice.

