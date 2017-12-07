Posted on Dec 7, 2017

Obituary: Elsie Rex VandenBerg

Elsie Rex VandenBerg, 95, passed away Nov. 30, 2017. She was born in Alberta, Canada, on July 31, 1922, to Edith and George Rex. She grew up in Black Diamond. Her father was a coal miner, and she loved to say she was a “coal miner’s daughter.”

Elsie came home to Quincy in October 2006 to be closer to her daughter, Teresa. She chose The Cambridge for her home. She was a happy person, and you could often hear her singing in the halls. She loved to make people happy and smile.

She had many jobs during her early years. She was an elevator operator in the Medical Dental Building in Seattle; she had to memorize every doctor and dentist in the building. She was a riveter at Boeing during World War II. Most of her years were spent as a homemaker in Seattle with her husband Leo VandenBerg.

Elsie is survived by her daughter, Teresa Cain and her husband, Larry, of Quincy; four grandsons, Shawn (Beth), of Port Orchard, Trent (Tami), of Selah, Troy (Kelly), of Issaquah, and Christian, of Spokane; and eight great-grandchildren. All will miss her very much and her stories and laughter.

There will not be a formal service, as those who loved her have already said their goodbyes.