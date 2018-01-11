Posted on Jan 11, 2018

Obituary: Eugina Schimke

Eugina Schimke, 87, died on Jan. 3, 2018, at her home in Ephrata after a battle with cancer.

Eugina was born on Aug. 26, 1930, in Strasburg, N.D., to Joseph and Johanna Geffre. She was one of 15 children. She was married to Ernest Schimke in September of 1948.

She is survived by her husband, one daughter, two sons, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at the Moses Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church at 1601 W. Valley Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moses Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church building fund.