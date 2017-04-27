Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Eva Faye Mortensen Shaw

Eva Faye Mortensen Shaw passed away at the age of 83 on April 20, 2017, in Meridian, Idaho. Eva was born Sept. 18, 1933, in Charlo, Mont., to Russell Kent and Fay (Wright) Homer. She graduated from Charlo High School in 1951.

A few months later, she married Keith K. Mortensen on Nov. 6, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Eva and Keith began their family while living in Quincy, having three daughters and three sons. Keith died of cancer on Dec. 15, 1977. Eva then followed her parents and brothers moving to Burbank.

She married Ivan Shaw in the Seattle Washington Temple in 1984. Together they served a mission at the Sydney Australia LDS Temple in 1986-1987. Eva and Ivan moved to Meridian, Idaho, in 1995. Ivan passed away in 1996. Eva loved the Shaw family and appreciated their support through the years.

Eva loved serving in the church in a variety of capacities, including Primary, Cub Scouts, Young Women, and the Relief Society. She loved serving in the Boise Idaho Temple every Wednesday for 13 years. She also enjoyed her membership and participation in the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She had a wonderful group of senior lady friends that involved her in many church activities.

She enjoyed gardening, crocheting hangers, canning and making bread. Her exemplary life was one of service and support to her family. She cared for both of her husbands through illness as well as her parents until they passed away. She loved family gatherings and reunions.

Eva is survived by her siblings Jim and Gwen Homer, Lynn and Gladys Homer, Hugh and Bev Homer, Jo Johnson, Clea and Tom Aust, Ellen and Cliff Godfrey, Bryce and Lorraine Homer, Don and Jill Homer, Midge Blake, Dan and Pam Homer, and a sister-in-law, Linda Homer; her children Connie (Jim) Fischer (Wenatchee), Kent (Wendy) Mortensen (Meridian, Idaho), David (Joan) Mortensen (Nampa, Idaho), Steven (Debi) Mortensen (Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida), Janiel (Terrance) Norton (Nampa, Idaho), and Kristie Mortensen (Dave Holladay) (Meridian, Idaho); 26 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild on the way.

Eva was preceded in death by her husbands, Keith Mortensen and Ivan Shaw, her parents, her brother Russell, and several brothers and sisters-in-law, and a great-granddaughter, Jordan.

The family wishes to thank the Heart ’n Home Hospice staff for their loving care for the last two years.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the LDS chapel located at 2555 S. Stoddard Road in Meridian. A viewing will be held Thursday, April 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. and again at the church Friday from 11 to 12:30 p.m. prior to the services. Graveside services will take place at the Quincy Cemetery on Saturday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa, 208-467-7300. Condolences may be expressed at zeyerfuneralchapel.com.