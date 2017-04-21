Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Everett Herman Mietzner



Everett Herman Mietzner died of natural causes at his home in Spokane on March 2, 2017. Nearly 92 years old, he was born on his family’s farm near Wilcox, Neb., on April 13, 1925. His parents moved the family to Idaho to escape the Dust Bowl.

Everett graduated from high school in Jerome, Idaho, in 1942. He attended the University of Idaho, Moscow, where he played on the college basketball team.

During World War II, he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps and became a radio operator. He flew 101 missions over the Himalaya mountains, the supply route known as “The Hump” in the China-Burma-India theater. When the war ended, he helped to fly home released British prisoners-of-war from Singapore.

On his return home, Everett met Marian Garrels at a Lutheran church social event in Jerome. They were wed on Sept. 7, 1947. Their marriage spanned 29 years.

Everett completed his Bachelor of Science degree in agronomy at the University of Utah at Logan. Continuing his love of basketball, he played on the college team. After college, he worked for the agribusiness company J.R. Simplot in Idaho.

In 1953, Everett moved his family to Quincy, where he and Marian raised three children, farmed and operated Everett Mietzner and Associates, an insurance and real estate business. Everett developed the 160-acre White Trail Tracts housing development five miles south of Quincy.

Everett pursued his passion for flying, owning a small aircraft, and was a founding member of a flying club. He was a member of the Lions Club, Moose Lodge, the Elks and St. Paul Lutheran Church.

In his later years, Everett moved to Spokane, where he was active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He enjoyed restoring vintage cars and taking trips to Mexico. In 2010, he participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., with other World War II veterans.

Everett’s children Kathleen Clayton (Alan), of Sagle, Idaho; Randall Mietzner, of Pullman; and Kristine Mietzner, of West Sacramento, Calif., eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren survive him.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to make donations to Meals on Wheels or to their favorite charity.

A service is planned at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at the Quincy Valley Cemetery followed by a reception at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. People who knew Everett and friends of the family are invited to attend.

