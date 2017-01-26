Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 26, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Francisco C. Martinez

Francisco C. Martinez, “Don Panchito,” died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, peacefully at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee at the age of 79.

Francisco was born on Oct. 4, 1937, in Mexico City, Mexico, to Gregorio and Victoria Martinez. Francisco was the youngest of seven siblings. He moved with his parents to Texas when he was 8 years old. They made their home in “El Valle” in Harlingen, Texas. He married his best friend, Maria Guerrero, on Feb. 15, 1963, in Brownsville, Texas. Francisco and Maria had been married for 52 years. He was a longtime, hardworking tractor driver in agriculture. Francisco and Maria moved to Quincy permanently in March 1987. Francisco and Maria renewed their wedding vows on Nov. 26, 2005, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wenatchee.

Francisco is remembered as a patient, gentle and faith-driven man. He was caring to all, always sharing a smile and was always lending a helping hand. Francisco loved to fish, swim, hunt and garden. He loved spending time with his family at barbecues and campfires. He loved to listen to music “corridos.” He was always very supportive of all his grandchildren, whether it was offering advice, showing them skills and traits, or cheering for them at sporting events. Francisco also enjoyed taking long walks with his beautiful Viejita. Their love will continue to be a journey with an endless destination as he will always be in Maria’s heart and she in her loving Viejito’s.

Francisco is survived by his wife, Maria G. Martinez; his children, Greg (Rosie) Martinez, Frank Martinez Jr., Tony Martinez, Eli (Joann) Martinez, and Maggie (Angel) Ramirez; and by his grandchildren, Edward Martinez, Roger (Erin) Martinez, Paul Martinez, Tiffany (Ryan) Martinez, Brandon Martinez, Alan Ramirez, Tony Martinez, Justin Martinez, Derek Martinez, Jason Martinez, Victoria Martinez, Alexis Ramirez and Mia Ramirez. He is also survived by his brothers Nicholas Garcia, of Arizona, and Rafael Lopez, of Texas.

Francisco is preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio and Victoria Martinez. He is also preceded in death by his siblings Christoforo ‘Chopo’ Garcia, Crecenia ‘Chencha’ Garcia, Philipe Garcia and Maria Garcia.

A rosary was held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel in Quincy. A celebration of life Mass will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Quincy at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow services.

The family would like to extend a warm thank you to all clinic/hospital staff for their dedication, efforts and care toward our father, Francisco. Your gentle care, conversations and smiles meant so much to our father. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel in Quincy is assisting the family with arrangements.