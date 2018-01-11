Posted on Jan 11, 2018

Obituary: Franklin D. Cole

Funeral services for Franklin Dale Cole, 84, of Moody, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home in West Plains, Mo.

Mr. Cole went to be with the Lord at 3:05 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at Ozarks Medical Center.

He was born April 18, 1933, at Koshkonong, Mo., to William Clarence “Bill” Cole and Sylvia Edna Brazeal Cole. In 1955, he married his childhood sweetheart, Grace Holloway at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Frank served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He spent his younger years working with his dad in the timber. In his later years, he lived in Washington state, where he grew alfalfa hay for export. He enjoyed his grandchildren; family was very important to him. Mr. Cole enjoyed traveling and reading his Bible. Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Grace Cole; two sons, Russell Cole and wife, Sherrie, and Scott Cole and wife, Kim; one daughter, Melissa Durfee, and husband, David; 13 grandchildren, Tabitha, Bethany, Allison, Tim, Kristen, Nicole, Jamie, Jon, Marissa, Dave, Jessika, Ryanne and Desirae; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

His parents and three brothers, Clarence “Sonny” Cole, Arch Cole and Tommy Cole, preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Saturday, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Stuart Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.