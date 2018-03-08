Posted on Mar 8, 2018

Obituary: Fredrick “Fred” Schulz

Fredrick “Fred” Schulz, 92, died Saturday, March 3, 2018, in his beloved hometown of Quincy, Washington.

Born on March 25, 1925, to Johann and Mary Schulz, Fred grew up as the last of the 12 children in what is one of Quincy’s pioneering families. Baptized and confirmed in the Quincy Pioneer Church, Fred continued his faith at St. Paul Lutheran Church all his life.

Looking back, Fred was an avid, and talented, basketball and baseball player who graduated from Quincy High School where he went on to work various jobs. During that time, Fred met, and married, his wife, Gloria, in 1948, and together went on to raise three children.

Fred had an unwavering faith in the Lord, and instilled his belief in his entire family on a daily basis.

In the early 1950s, Fred went on to find his true calling when together with his brother Paul, the two brothers elected to pursue dry land farming. By the mid-1950s, Fred saw the dream of his life, and his father’s life, come to fruition as irrigation came to the Columbia Basin. Along with irrigation farming, Fred pursued more dry land farming in 1978 in the Trinidad area and continued to farm, which was the love of his life. Fred would tell you that he witnessed a significant lifetime of change in the farming industry from horses to modern-day technology.

In 1964, Fred was named “Farmer of the Year,” and from 1971 through 1979 served as a director on the Quincy School Board. Fred also served on the Golden Valley Water Board.

Coffee days were a vital part of Fred’s life, from “The Turf” to McDonald’s, and Fred was a staunch WSU Cougar fan!

Fred leaves behind his wife, Gloria; daughter Lana (Glenn) Wiley, of Burlington; daughter Gail (James) Omlin, of Quincy; and son Keevin (Karen) Schulz, of Quincy; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Johann and Mary; nine brothers and two sisters.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, March 9, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Pioneer Church, 415 F St. SW, Quincy. Memorials can be made to Quincy Historical Society.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.