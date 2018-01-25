Posted on Jan 25, 2018

Obituary: Gayla Mae Petersen

Gayla Mae Petersen passed away on Jan. 22, 2018, after a sudden stroke. She was surrounded by many family members who loved her. She was born April 30, 1956, in Ephrata, to Roy and Donna Whiting, joining a brother and sister at home.

She was a lifelong resident of Quincy and was proud to call it her home. Most of the community knows her as the “Tab Lady,” having run the vehicle licensing office for nearly 30 years.

In 1979, she married Brent Petersen, and they were sealed in the Cardston Alberta temple. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She also donated much time to the community by serving on the board of the Quincy Valley Historical Society/Reiman Simmons House for several years. She enjoyed greeting people and leading tours through the facilities and teaching butter churning at the annual Harvest Festival. She enjoyed the arts and was a happy supporter of local community theaters.

Her time was well spent attending every sporting event, recital, concert and play that any of her children and grandchildren participated in. She loved her family and was the life of the party at every get-together, providing plenty of fun and good food. She was an enthusiastic board game and card player and always had a jigsaw puzzle in the works.

She was fascinated by true stories and mysteries that challenged her intellect. Gayla had a great sense of humor that was enjoyed by all. She had the ability to laugh at herself in embarrassing situations and then re-tell the funny stories time and time again at family functions.

A highlight of her life was a trip with Brent, her husband of 38 years, to church historical sites throughout the Midwest. The only time she ever left the U.S. was to go on a Caribbean cruise where she snorkeled in “shark free” waters … or at least that’s what her family told her.

Gayla was kind, intelligent, hardworking, quick witted and fun, making every task a hobby. She was a blessing to all those around her. She will be greatly missed until the time comes when she will be reunited with her family for time and all eternity.

Gayla was preceded in death by her father, Roy Whiting and her mother and stepfather, Donna and Eldon Flynn.

She is survived by husband Brent Petersen; children Ben Simmons (Jaemi), of Quincy, and Holly Petersen, of Quincy; stepchildren Heidi Manly (Mickey), of Quincy, Wade Petersen (Misty), of Quincy, and Colby Petersen (Chantel), of St. George, Utah; and 16 grandchildren.

She is also survived by her siblings Ken Whiting (Sharon), of Camas, Connie Hobbs (Bill), of St. Anthony, Idaho, Ron Flynn, of Richland, and Janice Flynn, of Quincy; step-siblings Don Flynn, of Washougal, Debbie West, of Hermiston, Ore., and Sharon Wohl (Dean), of Yakima; and many nieces and nephews.

If you so desire, donations can be made to the Quincy Valley Historical Society in lieu of flowers.

A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1101 Second Ave. SE, Quincy. Viewing will be held prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. Dedication of the grave will be held at the Quincy Valley Cemetery.

