Posted on Mar 1, 2018

Obituary: Georgia M Adams

Georgia M Adams, 85, passed away on Feb. 18, 2018, in Bonney Lake. There will be no public memorial service.

Georgia was born on Jan. 26, 1933, to Ward and Mildred Miller in Spokane. She attended both elementary and high school in Spokane. In 1949, she married Keith W. Adams, also of Spokane.

The couple resided in Spokane for five years and then moved to Chelan Falls. Eight years thereafter the family moved to Quincy, where Georgia worked for the Quincy Valley School District as a teacher’s aide in the elementary school.

The couple retired in Yakima, where Georgia was active in Daughters of the Nile and the Order of Eastern Star. She also did volunteer work at Memorial Hospital and the North Star Lodge Cancer Center, both in Yakima.

Georgia was a fastidious homemaker, excellent seamstress and pet lover.

Among her survivors are her dogs Sadie and Sasha. Other survivors include a daughter and son-in-law Gerri and Tom Harvill, a son and daughter-in-law John and Sandy Adams, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Keith, and son Kenneth Adams.