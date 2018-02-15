Posted on Feb 15, 2018

Obituary: Geraldine “Gerry” Madeline (Vetter) Weber

Geraldine “Gerry” Madeline (Vetter) Weber passed away on Feb. 8, 2018. She was born on Oct. 24, 1924, in Yakima, to Jacob James “JJ” and Christina (Schell) Vetter.

Jake and Christina, along with their six children, Rudolf, Adolf, Evelyn (Weber), Virginia (Luft), Kenneth, and Gerry, moved to Quincy in 1936, so Jacob could help drill the Quincy city well. Later they bought a farm and made Quincy the family home.

Gerry graduated from Quincy High School in 1943. She married Clarence Weber later that same year, and together they farmed southwest of town. In the late 1950s, they planted one of the first orchards in the Quincy Valley. Gerry loved to help on the family farm where they raised their four children: Ron, Sandy, Dick and Don.

Gerry is best known for her love of family and hospitality to friends. Her doors were always open for her children, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. There was always a seat at her kitchen table, where home-cooked meals were served, cards were played, cookies were baked, projects were sewn, and ceramics were painted. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, sharing stories, volunteering in all capacities at church and for the Quincy Valley Hospital Auxiliary, and babysitting her grandchildren.

Gerry is survived by her children Sandra (Ron) Griggs, Richard (Florence) Weber, and Donald (Pamela) Weber; her grandchildren Eric Weber, Weston Weber, Kristen (John) Croson, Susie (Kevin) Prchal, Sara (Todd) Tuttle, Vanessa (Nathan) Holstein, Joshua Weber, Jason Weber and Kaitlyn Weber; her great-grandchildren Brent (Deidra) Weber, Eli Croson, Caleb and Isabelle Prchal, Clinton and Claire Tuttle, Baron and Harper Holstein; and great-great grandsons Caiden and Keiven Weber.

She is predeceased by her mother, father, five siblings, her husband, Clarence, and her son Ron Weber.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at the Van Dyke Executive Building, 124 D St. SW, Quincy.

The family request that memorial donations be made to The Cambridge, 301 H St. SW, Quincy, or to the charity of your choice.

The family request that memorial donations be made to The Cambridge, 301 H St. SW, Quincy, or to the charity of your choice.