Posted on Dec 21, 2017

Obituary: Helen Jean (Abner) Reyer

Helen Jean (Abner) Reyer, 91, took Jesus by the hand on Dec. 14, 2017. She was surrounded by loved ones as she took her last breath. Her family was the center of her life. Her home was always open to family and friends. Helen was especially popular when she made her famous fried chicken dinner or baked chocolate chip cookies. She was quick to laugh and slow to judge. She will be missed by many.

Helen was born in Walker, Minn., on Oct. 1, 1926. She was one of seven children.

Helen is survived by her daughters Pat (Edward) Moore, of Quincy; Melonie (Bill) Trudell, of Inchel-lum; and daughter-in-law Georgia Reyer, of Yakima. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard, son Alvin and six siblings.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 716 Third Ave. SE, Quincy, with concluding services to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Terrace Heights Memorial Gardens, 3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima.

