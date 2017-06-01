Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Henry Donald Overen

Henry Donald Overen, age 85, passed away on May 8, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala., surrounded by family and friends.

Donald was born April 20, 1932, at Wenatchee. His parents were Ole and Agnes Overen, early homesteaders in the dry land hills of Quincy. He grew up on the farm with three brothers and three sisters.

He attended both elementary and high school in Quincy and graduated in 1950 as salutatorian of his class. He excelled in basketball, his favorite sport – they were Grant County champions during the last two years of high school.

Upon graduation, he attended Washington State University in Pullman, graduating in 1954 with a degree in business and psychology. He entered the ROTC program and was sent to Texas for training. His military career sent him to many places, including Greenland, Turkey and France. While in France, he met his wife, Agnes Diedonne, and they were married in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 12, 1966.

He is survived by his wife, Agnes; son Robert Overen; daughters Ann Marie Overen and Michelle (Ken) Knapp; five grandchildren; a sister, Loretta Overen Riegel, of Redmond; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Esther Grant and Neva Flint; and three brothers, Ivan, Clarence and Orville Overen.

Don retired on June 30, 1975, from his military career at Maxwell AFB, Montgomery, Ala., and enjoyed many years of retirement with family.

Graveside funeral services were held May 12, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala., and the burial was with full military honors.