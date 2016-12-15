Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 15, 2016 in Obituaries

Obituary: Herbert G. Petrak

Col. Herbert G. Petrak, USAF Ret. of Quincy passed into God’s hands on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee due to complications of pneumonia and heart failure, with his wife Sharon at his side.

Herb was born June 20, 1931 in Wenatchee to George and Lydia (Schempp) Petrak of Quincy. He attended Quincy High School, graduating in 1949. He then attended Central Washington State College in Ellensburg where he was commissioned through the Air Force ROTC in 1954. Herb earned his Master of Science degree in Education at Baylor University, Waco, Texas and in 1964 was stationed at James Connally Air Force Base.

His years in the Air Force were spent traveling as he was willing to go anywhere, anytime as he remained unmarried.

Herb’s assignments ranged from France, Texas, Mississippi, South Vietnam, South Carolina, Illinois, Turkey, California, Alabama and North Dakota. He was a graduate of Squadron Officers School, Air Command and Staff College and the Air War College.

Col. Petrak retired from the Air Force on Aug. 1, 1978 after 24 years of duty to return home to Quincy to help his sister attend to their aging parents. His military decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal with nine Oak Leaf Clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster.

In 1981 he met Sharon Goulet in the local coffee shop, Yankee Peddler, and soon realized a mutual attraction. They married on Oct. 30, 1982 and had a splendid 34 years of marriage.

In retirement as a member and Chaplin of the American Legion and VFW, Col Petrak found great satisfaction in honoring fallen veterans by presenting flags to over 200 families. His sense of duty and love of country never faltered.

Herb is survived by his wife, Sharon Petrak; a sister, Georgian Overen of Quincy; nieces Marina Overen of Cheney and Quincy and Debbie (Doug) VanVelkinburgh of Portland, Ore. and their children, Kaiti and Kyle VanVelkinburgh as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lydia Petrak and brother-in-law Clarence Overen.

Col. Petrak was buried with Full Military Honors Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 at the Quincy Valley Cemetery by the Honor Guard from Fairchild Air Force Base and members of the American Legion and VFW from Quincy, Ephrata and Moses Lake in attendance.

Memorials may be made to the Quincy Presbyterian Church, the local American Legion, VFW or a charity of your choice. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, assisted with arrangements.