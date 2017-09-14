Posted on Sep 14, 2017

Obituary: Howard J. Heintz



Howard J. Heintz passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sept. 7, 2017, at the age of 92.

Howard was born on July 31, 1925, in Rudyard, Mont., to Carl and Margaret (Mottaz) Heintz. He was the second eldest child of nine (eight boys and one girl) and grew up working on the family farm and attending school in Rudyard. At the age of 18, he joined the Navy and missed his high school graduation.

Howard served in the U.S. Navy beginning in 1944. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, during WWII and served as a carpenter’s mate. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and spoke of his adventures often.

After the Navy, Howard attended and graduated from the University of Montana. After college, he happened to attend summer school in Greeley, Colo., where he met the love of his life, Maydene Gettys. They were married in Denmark, Iowa, in 1954. They had four children, of whom they were very proud.

Howard was an educator and coach. He taught in Wolf Point and Hamilton, Mont., and also in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, before moving to Quincy in 1960, where he taught until his retirement in 1982.

Howard was very athletic and enjoyed sports. He was an avid college football fan (except for Notre Dame). During his retirement years, he was a talented wood craftsman and could make anything, from furniture to toys. Many barns were built to scale. Most of all, Howard enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and selflessly entertained them. He also loved gardening, music and chocolate.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Lloyd, James, Marvin, Leonard, William, Frederick and Robert; and his sister, Carole Ann.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Maydene; his four children, Susan (Ron) Huxtable, of Quincy, Jo Ann (Byron) Hensley, of Renton, Gary (Pam) Heintz, of Electric City, and Allison Adams, of Quincy; 10 grandchildren, Leigh-Ann (Sean) Meade, Lauren (Ben) Slager, Ian Huxtable, Harley Hensley, Mathew (Carina) Hensley, Brandon Heintz, Jordon Heintz, Jacey Heintz, Randy Adams and Rachel Adams; three great-grandchildren, Harper Hensley, Holden Hensley and Amelia Meade; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Howard was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Quincy. He will be forever treasured and greatly missed.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 716 Third Ave. SE, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran “Do Day” quilters or to the charity of your choice.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.