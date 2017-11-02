Posted on Nov 2, 2017

Obituary: Irwin L. Meyer



Irwin L. Meyer, 93, of Quincy, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in Quincy.

He was born on Oct. 31, 1923, in Buhl, Idaho, to Louis Meyer and Matilda (Jagels) Meyer.

He helped on the family farm in Clover, Idaho, and attended Clover Trinity Lutheran School. He quit school after the 8th grade to take over the farm when his dad became very ill. He enlisted in the U.S. 1st Cavalry Division on May 4, 1942. He was a sergeant in the Southwest Pacific Theater and Philippine Theater from May 28, 1943, to January 2, 1945, was wounded at Leyte on Oct. 20, 1944, and discharged Aug. 2, 1945.

Dad married his childhood friend and neighbor Vivian Reinke on Feb. 10, 1946, in Buhl, Idaho, and they were married for 69 years. They farmed in Idaho for several years, and during that time had their daughters, Lanette and Kathy. In the spring of 1955, they moved to Quincy, where he farmed until 1982. After Dad retired, he and mom spent many years traveling around the U.S. His favorite hobby during those years was paint-by-number pictures, which he shared with family and friends, along with his strong faith.

He is survived by daughters Lanette Mansfield, of Mesa, Ariz., and Kathy (Dorsey) Winfree, of Quincy; three grandchildren, Tony (Frances) Mansfield, Shawna (Eric) Clowser and Jason (Nikki) Winfree; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Paula Lutz and Lula Kruger; and close friend Shirley Stetner.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, wife Vivian, brothers Edwin and Martin and sisters Buelah and Esther, and grandson Rod.

A celebration of his life will be held Friday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. at Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, 214 Deacon Ave., George.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutherans for Life or a charity of your choice.

