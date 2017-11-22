Posted on Nov 22, 2017

Obituary: Jane Junko Ogoshi



Jane Junko Ogoshi passed to the loving arms of her Savior on Nov. 14, 2017, at the age of 91. She was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on Jan. 5, 1926, to Teruye Shiota Nishioka and Ichizuke Nishioka. She grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from high school in 1944. She married Thomas Totsuo Ogoshi and moved to Montana, where the couple assisted in the family operation of truck farming produce into several states. In 1952, they moved their immediate family, including Tom’s mother, and an elderly friend of the family, to the Columbia Basin in response to a call for farmers knowledgeable in irrigation techniques to help settle the desert areas made farmable through the Columbia Basin Reclamation Project. They resided in Moses Lake for two years before making their home in Quincy, working alongside many other Japanese farmers and business owners. Her home on C Street became the mecca for many a visiting friend, relative, acquaintance, missionary, and after school “Good News” club child, where memorable dinners/refreshments were served for friends, relatives and acquaintances.

Jane clerked at Morgan’s Variety store for many years, and continued to work for Vordahl’s after the store changed hands. She was often sought out by customers with special needs, be it communication accommodations, or altering of a pair of pants. She was known for her compassion to many and spent her mid-week day off visiting shut-ins, elderly, hospitalized, infirm, and then heading home to bake bread and homemade maple bars so that the wonderful aroma filled the air as her children arrived home from school. Saturday nights found her creating homemade crafts that could be used as an object lesson to her Sunday school class of preschool children the next morning. She would invite and transport neighborhood children and take them to Sunday school, and is still referred to as their “spiritual mother,” to this day. Jane retired from the school district and was the “kitchen lady” at the high school. She would use leftover bananas and milk and make the students banana cream pie, on her own time, so that no food was wasted and the students would have something to look forward to. She was the bright spot and adult mentor for many students during the day. Her “leisure time” found her tending to the vegetable garden and grape varietals, to be harvested and preserved, or beautifying the neighborhood, (including the alleyway), with loving care of the 99 varieties of flowers, plants and shrubs.

Jane and Tom were active participants in spiritual activities in their church, helping build, and maintain the infrastructure, in many capacities, as well as add parishioners to “the fold.” She and Tom were active in Gideons International which raised funds and helped distribute Bibles worldwide.

Jane is survived by sisters Martha Inouye (Meridian, Idaho), and Betty Tominaga (Fort Collins, Colo.); three daughters, Gloria Ogoshi, Carole Rainey (both from East Wenatchee), and Grace Ogoshi (Walla Walla); six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Kaye Sullivan, brother Joe Nishioka, husband Tom Ogoshi (1999) and son Bob Ogoshi (2010).

Private inurnment will be held Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, with a memorial service being held at the Faith Community Church, 1005 10th Ave. SW, Quincy at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Gideons International (P.O. Box 631, Moses Lake, WA, 98837-0094), Assured Hospice (1417 S. Pioneer Way, Moses Lake, WA, 98837), or The Cambridge Assisted Living (301 H St. SW, Quincy, WA, 98848).

Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.