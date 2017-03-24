Posted on Mar 24, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: JB Fowler

JB Fowler, 95, of Quincy died on March 18, 2017. He was born on Dec. 18, 1921 in Ash Flat, Ark., the youngest of James Bailey and Dora Ethel Fowler’s eight children.

When he was in fourth grade, Ash Flat Elementary School consolidated with Corinth Elementary and he found himself in class with Wilnoree Holt, his future wife. In high school, he played on the basketball team, which went to the state tournament in 1938 and lost in the first round. In 1939, the team returned to the state tournament and took second place.

In 1940, he and Wilnoree started married life together and left Arkansas the next year to find work in the fruit orchards of California. Soon after, a family friend from Arkansas living in Monitor, told them that the land was God’s country and they should move to Washington. They made their way north, settling in Monitor.

When WWII broke out, JB expected to join the military, but was not given medical clearance to serve. Throughout the 1940s, JB and Wilnoree worked in the fruit industry and welcomed two children, Ron and Beverly. In 1948, his first business venture was purchasing trucks to haul fruit to the Seattle area. Soon after, he and Wilnoree welcomed their third child, Jill, and JB started work on the Chief Joseph Dam.

In 1953, the family moved to Bridgeport to be close to JB while he worked on the dam. Four years later, he bought 160 acres of farmland in Quincy and started his career as a farmer while also working on Rocky Reach and Wanapum dams. Throughout the 1960s, with the help of his wife and children, the farm expanded into a family business and prospered. JB farmed in Quincy for 39 years, finally retiring from farming at the age of 75.

From alfalfa, corn, peas and wheat to pigs, sheep and cows, JB was always looking to expand his expertise and holdings. This led to the unlikely business venture of Apple Annie Antique Mall in 2007. For the past decade, the dedicated Apple Annie staff have helped him build the company and expand it.

He always had horses and mules for recreation and enjoyed hunting. He took friends into the Blue Mountains for elk hunts for 27 years, getting game every year. He also enjoyed helping the Washington State Forest Service by working on the mule trains that packed in supplies and equipment for trail crews.

JB and Wilnoree always loved music and square danced for many years. If there was a social gathering, chances were likely JB and his guitar were at the center of attention. He and Wilnoree made frequent trips back to their homes in Arkansas, stopping often in Branson for shows.

JB was preceded in death by his daughter, Jill; as well as his parents, James and Ethel; and siblings, May, Eula, Nellie, Alvin, Bill, Frida and Clois. He is survived by his wife of almost 77 years, Wilnoree, and children, Ron (Cindy) of Wenatchee and Beverly (Al) of Renton. He had seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, who have fond memories of being sung to on his lap, riding beside him in the tractor and eating his fantastic hotcake and sausage breakfasts.

The family gives a special thanks to his healthcare providers for the past few years, especially Dr. David Houghland and his nurse, Linda. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Quincy Free Methodist Church, 301 I St SW, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Quincy Free Methodist Church. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.