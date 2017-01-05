Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Jill Marie Sundberg



Jill Marie Sundberg, 31, of Quincy, passed away on Dec. 22, 2016. Jill was born on Aug. 4, 1985, in Quincy to Greg and Janet (Zimbelman) Sundberg.

Jill lived her entire life in Quincy, graduating from Quincy High School in 2004. After graduation, in addition to raising her family, she worked various jobs in home health care and food services.

During her younger years she enjoyed snowboarding, camping and spending time on the river with her family and friends. Family was very important to Jill. She adored her niece and nephews, but her greatest joy in life was her four boys.

Jill was kindhearted, generous and very outgoing. Jill was loved by many and will be missed.

Jill is survived by her sons, Zander, Drason, Kaleb and Brayden; mother Janet Sundberg; brother Riley Sundberg; sister Robbi (Julian) Rubio; grandparents Dick and Shirley Zimbelman; niece Jada; and nephews Julian and Rhogan.

She was preceded in death by father Greg Sundberg and grandparents Marty and Kay Sundberg.

A celebration of life service was held Jan. 2 at the Faith Community Church in Quincy.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, assisted the family with arrangements.