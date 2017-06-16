Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Joan P. Wiseman



Former Crescent Bar resident Joan P. Wiseman, 85, died peacefully at Angels of America Family Home in Federal Way on May 11, 2017.

At her request, a graveside service only will be held June 15, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park Cemetery.

Joan and her twin brother were born March 25, 1932, in Aberdeen, S.D., to Edward and Anna Grey. She had five sisters and five brothers.

Joan was a homemaker, raising four children until the youngest completed high school. She then hired into the Boeing Company as a file clerk until her retirement in 1992.

In 1994, Joan and her husband, Dale, moved to Crescent Bar to enjoy their retirement summer months and would go to their home in Goodyear, Ariz., for the winter months, where they enjoyed playing golf and visiting other Crescent Bar friends.

Joan is survived by her brother Donald Grey, of Texas; two daughters and their spouses, Gayle and Doug Libbey, of Spokane Valley, and Cheryle and Bill Jacobs, of Puyallup; two sons and their spouses, Terry and Rose Wiseman of Moses Lake, and Robert and Dena Wiseman, of Everett; six grandchildren, Jon Libbey, Derek Patterson, Tavia Frojen, Shelby Wiseman, Dayton Wiseman and Dustin Wiseman; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, five sisters, four brothers, her husband, Dale Wiseman, and her grandson McKenzy Wiseman.