Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Joanne K. Bender Davis



Joanne K. Bender Davis passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2017.

Joanne was born Sept. 28, 1947, to John and Anna Bender in Sunnyside. Her family moved to Quincy in 1954 where she attended school.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Bender, her husband, Curt Davis, and her stepfather, Frank Porter. She is survived by her mother, Anna Porter, of Ephrata; sister Carolyn Claffey, of Ephrata; brother John Bender, of Clarkston; and daughters Glenda Beard, of Gillette, Wyo., and Rhonda Tornes, of Simpson, Pa. She was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.

Jo was a friend to many and knew no strangers. She worked at various clubs in Ephrata and Quincy, bartending and cooking. She served as a director of the Ephrata Senior Center. Jo traveled around the northwest the last couple of years with her sister Carolyn Claffey, following the Legends Youth baseball team. She was their best cheerleader. Jo also volunteered at the gate for the Babe Ruth World series in Ephrata.

Please send donations in lieu of flowers to Ephrata Babe Ruth or Lewiston American Legion baseball in the name of “Auntie Jo.”

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Ephrata Senior Center. Please join us in a celebration of her life.