Posted on Feb 8, 2018

Obituary: John Charles Thomason

John Charles Thomason

John Charles Thomason, age 60, was born May 1, 1957, in Indigo, Calif., to Marjorie and Farrell Thomason. He unexpectedly passed while surrounded by his family and friends on Jan. 2, 2018, at Kadlec Hospital in Richland.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie and Farrell Thomason, and his sister and brother, Paula and Gary Thomason.

He attended Highline Community College in Des Moines, Wash., and then became a weapons specialist in the U.S. Air Force based in Spokane. After discharge from the Air Force, he moved in 1992 to his family’s farm in George to grow alfalfa and other various crops and managed the farm for 25 years. In addition to the daily farm operations, he opened an excavating business to develop land in the Columbia Basin. He enjoyed investing in land opportunities across Washington state and being outdoors, especially skiing. One of his proudest accomplishments was the development of vineyards for major wineries. John was excited to be part of the growing marijuana industry. He appreciated being with his large, extended family and always kept them laughing with his witty personality.

John is survived by his brother Allan Thomason (Tracy), his sister Dorothy Redmann (Klaus), his nephews, Luke and Troy, and his nieces, Kalle, Greta, Ingrid, Veronika, Alex and Bailey.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, assisted with arrangements.