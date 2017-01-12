Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 12, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Kay Judge

Kathleen “Kay” Yvonne Judge, 85, a parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Beaverton, Ore., died Jan. 6, 2017, at her home. Kay was born on Feb. 8, 1931, in Tacoma, to William and Delia Thaden.

After graduating from Aquinas Academy High School in 1949, she attended Holy Names College, in Spokane, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in art in 1953.

She met her future husband, William “Bill” Judge, as a freshman in college at a dance they attended. They were married Aug. 1, 1953. Their married life began in Great Falls, Mont. The couple then moved to the Chicago, Ill., area, where they had three children, Colleen, Bill and Mary. In 1963, they moved to Tacoma and had two more children, John and Kelly. In 1967, they moved to Seattle, where Amy was born. The family then moved to Quincy in 1974. In 2014, Bill and Kay moved to Beaverton, Ore., to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

A lifelong student of art, Kay was inspired to study artists and their works, and always enjoyed outings to museums. As an accomplished artist, she produced a vast amount of paintings, drawings and sketches over the years. She was also involved in many civic and community activities.

Kay is survived by her loving husband, Bill; six children and their spouses, Colleen (Dan) Robisch, of Otis Orchard; Bill (Rose) Judge, of Canby, Ore.; Mary (David) Emmick, of Issaquah; John (Susan) Judge, of Milwaukie, Ore.; Kelly (Tony) Lucarelli and Amy Judge, both of Beaverton, Ore.; her sister, Marilyn Dexter, of Sedona, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Beaverton, Ore. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic School, 13715 SW Walker Road, Beaverton, OR, 97005.