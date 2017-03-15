Posted on Mar 15, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Lavon Berens



Lavon Edna Lebsack Berens died on Feb. 17, 2017, at the age of 84 in Moses Lake.

Lavon was born on Feb. 2, 1933 to Carl T. (of Russia) and Esther Bauer Lebsack (of Nebraska). She graduated from high school in Greeley, Colo., in 1951.

On Nov. 28, 1953, she married Donald Ray Berens in Greeley, Colo. Together they had three children. They lived in the Columbia Basin for 60 years. Lavon was an avid gardener, and she enjoyed reading and watching “Jeopardy!”

Lavon was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; both parents; a brother, Donald Lebsack; a sister, Doris Warm; and her oldest grandchild, Joshua Alexander Reynolds.

She is survived by a sister, Joanne Miller of Kansas; two daughters, Shelley (Paul) Chase, of Quincy and Laurie Berens, of Ephrata; son Terry (Tammy) Berens, of George; six grandchildren Jessica Reynolds, Kevin Berens, Kody Berens, J.R. Pitt, Greg (Ali) Wells and Kelly Wells; and one great-grandchild, Louis Wells.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Millie Mulamba and staff at Golden Age for their loving care of their dear mother and grandmother during the last year of her life.

A private service was held in memory of Lavon, and a private burial was held March 5, 2017.