Posted on Jan 11, 2018

Obituary: Marian Jeanette Hulbert

On Jan. 5, 2018, Marian Jeanette Hulbert, of Quincy, moved on from this life to be with her Savior while surrounded by her husband and children.

Marian was born on July 29, 1929, to Robert and Esther Kiltie in Deer River, Minn. She grew up with two sisters and was a tomboy at heart. She met her husband, Joe, when they were just kids and the two were inseparable. On April 8, 1946, she wed her childhood sweetheart, Joe Hulbert, after his return from the Philippines. They were married in Deer River, Minn., by Reverend Shorts. Seventy-one years of crazy love brought three children, 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild into their lives. In Joe’s words, “she wasn’t just my wife, we were partners.”

Together they enjoyed travel by both air and land, making incredible memories in their multiple airplanes and RVs. Joe and Marian traveled to Minnesota with over 50 trips back to see friends and family. Their love for the snowbird life took them yearly to Arizona for over 40 years. Marian filled the room with infectious laughter and made friends everywhere she went. In times of plenty or of want, Marian was always the hostess with the mostest. Always willing to share whatever she had, friends never left her house hungry. She served in her church as a hostess for countless showers, weddings, funeral dinners and potlucks. She loved a good party and spent many weekends living it up with Joe while camping with friends or dancing the night away. Joe was her favorite dance partner, and they spent many weekends making memories together.

Marian, always with a love for the next adventure, would pack up the RV and go whichever way the wind blew, sometimes not having a destination until they got there. She loved to play cards, using what is known as “Marian’s Rules” as they may pertain to her particular hand. She also loved cooking, quilting, sewing, ceramics, oil painting, walking with Nadine Patton, going to the cabin that she helped build, and Shopping, Shopping, Shopping. She could be found rooting for her beloved team, the Mariners, from the comfort of her little TV room.

Marian was always looking forward to the next big adventure, and she has now moved on to her final adventure here, leaving no regrets, being survived by her husband (and best friend) Joseph (Joe) Wallace Hulbert; sister Elaine Finner; brother Bob (Linda) Kiltie; son Les (Sharon) Hulbert; daughters Susan (Armando) Ramirez, and Kristi (Paul) Evens; and 39 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Marian was predeceased by her mother, father and sister Arlene Wagner.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, at the Van Dyke Executive Building, 124 D St. SW, Quincy.

