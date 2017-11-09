Posted on Nov 9, 2017

Obituary: Marilyn Jean Neavill

Marilyn Jean Neavill

Marilyn Jean Neavill died on Oct. 28, 2017, at the age of 80. She was born on June 26, 1937, to Charlotte and Donald Barrett in Kalamazoo, Mich. After graduating high school at the age of 16, she went on to receive her teaching degree from Western Michigan University. While teaching in southern California, Marilyn met Bill Neavill on a blind date. They were married in August 1959. Two years later in Chelan, they welcomed their daughter in 1961 and then their son in 1963.

Marilyn taught fourth grade in Quincy for 30 years. While teaching in Quincy, Marilyn was instrumental in establishing the annual spaghetti feed fundraiser that is still being held to this day. Marilyn also served on the Quincy City Council from 1973 to 1981. She retired from teaching in 1992 but continued to mentor student teachers through Eastern Washington University. Marilyn’s free time was spent taking care of the roses at the Simmons House in Quincy, volunteering at the Richland Food Bank and serving her church both in Quincy and in Richland. She also loved to play her dulcimer as well as work on her hobby of woodcarving.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 58 years, Bill Neavill, of Richland; daughter Kim Lavender (Jeff), of Livingston, Mont.; son James Neavill, of Richland; brother Jerry Barrett, of Everett; and sister Bonnie Snider, of Napoleon, Mich. Marilyn was blessed with granddaughter Katelyn Lavender and grand-sons Kyle Lavender and Sam Neavill.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Services will be held on Nov. 12, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Meadow Springs Presbyterian Church in Richland. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations may be made to the Fred Hutchison Cancer Foundation or to Meadow Springs Presbyterian Church.