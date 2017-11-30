Posted on Nov 30, 2017

Obituary: Marvin George Kleyn

Surrounded by his family, Marvin George Kleyn, 80, a longtime Quincy resident, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 22, 2017, in Wenatchee.

Marvin was born on July 10, 1937, in Zillah, to Jasper and Jenny Kleyn. He graduated from Zillah High School in 1955, where he was an outstanding athlete, particularly in football.

He married Tressa Broers on Sept. 14, 1956. They lived in the Yakima Valley and Walla Walla before settling in Quincy in 1971. They raised four sons: Glen, Keith, Mitch and Kurt.

Marvin was known for his strong work ethic. He worked for Western Farmers and Odessa Union, while also operating a family farm. After he retired in the early 1990s, he started Kleyn’s Auto Sales in Ephrata.

Throughout his lifetime, Marvin was a member of the Christian Reformed Church. People often commented on his beautiful singing voice in the church choir. He was also a popular caller for the Sagebrush Swingers square dance group that he and Tressa belonged to.

Many fond memories were made traveling in his motorhome with family and friends through the years. Marvin especially enjoyed spending his winters in Palm Springs. He was a car enthusiast who won several awards in classic car shows around the area. His greatest joy was attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, auto races and other activities.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife, Tressa, of Quincy; sons Glen Kleyn, of Quincy, Keith and Darci Kleyn, of Quincy, Mitch and Rhonda Kleyn, of Quincy, and Kurt and Chelan Kleyn, of Ephrata; grandchildren Marcy and Buck Gillmore, Kiley and Whit Dixon, Samantha Kleyn, Morgan Kleyn, Mackenzie Kleyn, Kasey Kleyn, Brooke Kleyn, Trenton Kleyn and Walker Kleyn; and great-grandchildren Kimber, Eva and Teagan Gillmore, and Paisley, Lane, and Heston Dixon.

A service celebrating Marvin’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at the Christian Reformed Church, 420 H St. SE, Quincy.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.