Posted on Jan 5, 2018

Obituary: Mary Ann (Oostra) Massey

Mary Ann (Oostra) Massey

Mary Ann (Oostra) Massey was born Feb. 11, 1944, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, to Alice and Marinus Oostra.

She always had a heart full of love and a kitchen full of home-baked goods, from her “melt in your mouth” wedding mints and almond bars, to pies (which she made each family member their favorite), to her famous potato salad.

Mary Ann dedicated her life to loving and caring for her family and always helping anyone in need.

She hung up her apron for the last time at the age of 73. Surrounded by her family and friends, she passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2017, in Portland, Ore.

She was married Oct. 22, 1965, in Whatcom County, on the family farm, to Ronald Blair Massey.

She is survived by her husband, Ron; children Shonna Lerma (Dave), Darrel Massey (Chrissy), Sharleen Johnson (Don) and Sheri Aguilar (Ignacio); 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; countless other “adopted”; by her siblings John (Kathi), Henry, Kenny (Elaine), Janet (Monty), Dorothy (Arnie), Donna and Priscilla (Lance); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her brother Richard and her parents, Alice and Marinus.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 6, 2017, at 11 a.m., at the Christian Reformed Church, 420 H St. SE, Quincy.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.