Posted on Feb 22, 2018

Obituary: Oscar Fredrick Schuh Jr.

Oscar Fredrick Schuh Jr.



Oscar Fredrick Schuh Jr., 61, of Quincy, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded with family and friends on Feb. 16, 2018, at 7:25 p.m. after battling cancer.

Oscar “Fred” was extremely loving and proud of his daughters Vanessa Schuh and Ashley Cook-Schuh, daughter-in-law Carrie Cook-Schuh and grandson Jayson Schuh, stepdaughter Sara Bunch and her three daughters, sisters Rosie Van Buskirk, Friedia Schuh and Pat Hayek, many nieces and nephews, and special niece Vicki Niderost and special nephew Chris Schuh and his wife Renne’.

Fred was a compassionate man who would take in anyone to help them stay on a straight path. He was an active member for AA and NA for many years and made a difference for so many lives.

In his spare time he was outside doing all kinds of yard work – he loved his property.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, one brother and his only son.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Free Methodist Church, 301 I St. SW, Quincy, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, for a celebration of life service.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.