Posted on Mar 1, 2018

Obituary: Patricia Ann Jones

Patricia Ann Jones

Patricia Ann Jones, 75, passed away in Wenatchee on Feb. 9, 2018. She was born Dec. 13, 1942, to Sylvester C. Flanagan and Vyvien M. Flanagan in Nyssa, Ore. Patricia moved with her family to Quincy in 1954 after they purchased farm ground in the Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation Project.

She graduated from Quincy High School in 1961. Her first two years of college were spent at Mills College in Oakland, Calif. She attended San Francisco State University from 1965 to 1967 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology on Jan. 26, 1968.

Patricia married Jack E. Jones on April 12, 1969, at St. Rose of Lima church in Ephrata. They resided in Quincy, had four children and developed a successful farming operation, which is now in its third generation.

Preceding Patricia in death were her brothers Dennis and Terry Flanagan.

She is survived by a brother, Michael (Barbara) Flanagan of Marysville, Wash., and her four children: Maureen Jones, of Wenatchee; Jeff (Rose) Jones, of Quincy; Megan Jones, of Wenatchee; and Greg (Darby) Jones, of Quincy. In addition, she is survived by four grandchildren whom she adored: Laurel Jones (23), of Seattle; Abraham Jones (8), of Wenatchee; and Bridget (11) and Kate Ann (5) Jones, of Quincy.

Per Patricia’s request, a private Mass was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wenatchee. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.