Posted on May 19, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Phyllis Corrine Motzkus

Phyllis Corrine Motzkus, 86, passed away in Wenatchee on May 9, 2017. She was born Jan. 11, 1931, in Buena, the only child to Robert and Emma (Buffon) Foss.

On Oct. 11, 1947, she married William (Bill) John Motzkus in Bremerton. Phyllis was a longtime employee of Forney Fruit. She and Bill lived on Road P NW and were hay farmers. She enjoyed square dancing with the Sagebrush Swingers in the 1960s, serving as secretary and treasurer of the group. She was also a 4-H leader.

She is survived by four sons, Steve (Cathy) Motzkus and Chuck (Gail) Motzkus, both of Quincy; James Motzkus, of Wenatchee; and Dennis (Paulena) Motzkus, of Ephrata; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren (with two more due) and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Motzkus, on June 30, 2000; and a granddaughter, Bethany Rose Lopez, on March 20, 2015.

At the request of family members, there will be no public service.

Arrangements are by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley in East Wenatchee.