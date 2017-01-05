Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Phyllis Shelton

On the morning of Dec. 29, 2016, Phyllis Shelton went peacefully to join other family members in God’s eternal rest. Her family was with her and holding her hands when she left this life. She had been residing at Bayside Assisted Living in Everett after moving there from Quincy with husband Howard in 2012.

Phyllis was born Feb. 27, 1924, in Ballard to Astrid and Colvin Falk. She graduated from Ballard High School and attended the University of Washington. She met the love of her life, Howard Lee Shelton, at a USO dance during the war; they were married in Seattle following the armistice. The couple celebrated 68 years of married life. Three children were born to their union.

Seattle was home to Howard and Phyllis until 1974 when they moved to Quincy and planted an apple orchard on acreage above Winchester. Phyllis loved Quincy and made many wonderful friends there. She drove school bus for many years and served her church, Saint Paul’s Lutheran, faithfully. She served her community as a volunteer at the Quincy Valley Convalescent Center. Phyllis was an amazing cook, baker and a master of hospitality. She was a highly skilled bridge player, and she loved to sing, possessing a beautiful singing voice.

Phyllis was a truly loving, caring, joyful woman who will be sorely missed. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren cherished the precious times we had with her. Her memory and gentle grace will always be with us.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard; her parents, Astrid and Colvin Falk; and two brothers, Calvin and Michael. She is survived by two sisters, Judith Millikan, of Edmonds, and Donna Furuness, of Juneau, Alaska; son David (wife Sandra), of Quincy; daughter Claudia Berdan (husband Laren), of Redmond; daughter Anne Lerma (husband Jesse), of Lynnwood; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren meant the world to her, and each one had a very special relationship with their “Grammy.” She lived a long, loving, productive life, influenced everyone she met in a positive way and will be missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service for Phyllis will be held on Friday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at Advent Lutheran Church in Mill Creek. Donations in her name may be made to The American Cancer Society or PBS television.