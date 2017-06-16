Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Obituaries

Obituary: Ralph Glen Groom

Ralph Glen Groom, 88, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at Lakeview Adult Home Care Facility in Moses Lake. He was born March 14, 1929, to Glen and Mae Groom in Ucon, Idaho. As a young man he farmed with his dad during the Great Depression. He served his country in World War II and the Korean War, where he was recognized for his marksmanship and service.

While moving to Ephrata in 1956 to work for Bell Telephone Company as a repairman/installer, he met and married the love of his life, Carol Naslund. Several years later, he bought an insurance business in Quincy, Family Insurance Center, and expanded by adding an office in Ephrata.

In 1986, he was hired by the Grant County commissioners to organize and install the enhanced 911 system for the entire county. His job was to combine all the individual systems of the cities and towns in Grant County to be one organized unit.

Ralph enjoyed serving in the Ephrata Volunteer Fire Department and dedicated many hours of service to the citizens of Ephrata during times of emergencies. Of the 20 years he was a member, 11 years were spent as the acting chief. As chief, he fought some of the biggest fires Ephrata has experienced, including the old BSI building, where Taco Bell now stands; the old appliance store, which is now the parking lot across from US Bank; the restaurant in the middle of town, which is now Rock Park; and even the fire station itself, where he almost gave his life in service, and which is now the Ephrata Public Library.

He also joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Department as a reserve deputy and spent a few years helping law enforcement in the county.

Ralph’s favorite hobby was scuba diving. He became a certified dive instructor and taught hundreds of people to scuba dive. Some of the other hobbies he enjoyed were mining for gold, searching for artifacts, hunting and riding motorcycles. He was a man of many talents, and he loved God and his family.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Laura Wilkes; mom, Mae Groom; and dad, Glen Groom.

He is survived by family members Robert “Bob” Duda (Jessica), Kim Schloer (Gordon), Julie Warner (Bill), Scott Duda (Carlene), Diane Pixlee (Dale), 22 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Viewing and visitation will be held Saturday, June 17, 2017, from 9 to 10 a.m., with the funeral service to follow at 10 a.m., all at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1301 E Division Ave, Ephrata.

Burial with military honors will follow at Valley View Memorial Park in Soap Lake. Those wishing to sign Ralph’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Homes is in care of arrangements.