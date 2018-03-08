Posted on Mar 8, 2018

Obituary: Ralph Vernon Johnson

Ralph Vernon Johnson



Ralph Vernon Johnson of Quincy, was born March 4, 1930, to G. Vernon and Harriett L. Johnson. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 1, 2018.

Ralph was born in Modesto, Calif., and raised in the Salida, Calif., area. He loved working on the farm with his family. He attended Modesto High School, where he was very involved in showing cattle in his FFA club along with his many sport activities, including in the local basketball team that at one point played against the Harlem Globetrotters.

Ralph graduated in 1947 and worked on various farms in the area until he was drafted into the Army in 1950. After being trained as a radio operator, Ralph served on the front lines in the Korean War. During the war he began corresponding with Alberta Swann, and their romance blossomed. When he returned home from Korea, Ralph and Alberta married in Salida on June 7, 1953. The couple built their own home and farmed in Salida and then moved to Quincy, Wash., in November 1961. They raised four children and were very active in their church. Ralph farmed in the Quincy Valley for over 54 years with his father, brother and later his daughter. He raised alfalfa, wheat, corn and cattle.

Even though Ralph had attended church frequently after he and Alberta were married, he hadn’t realized his need for a personal relationship with Christ until attending a Bible study. He accepted Christ and served him faithfully throughout his life. In 1997, Ralph was ordained and became the pastor of Quincy Baptist Church and served there for over 20 years.

Ralph is survived by his brother Don (Violet); three daughters, Ruth, Kris and Alice; one son, Ralph (Bruce); two granddaughters, Donna (Bob) and Elaine (Wendell); and three great-grandchildren, Brianna, William “Joe,” and Achilles “Little Joe.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alberta, his brother Rich, son-in-law Dennis, and great-grandson Titus.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at the First Baptist Church, 707 J St. SW, Quincy. Memorials may be made in Ralph’s name to either Child Evangelism Fellowship, 800 Orondo, Wenatchee, WA 98801, or the Quincy Baptist Church, P.O. Box 425, Quincy, WA 98848.

Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.